Cyclist in road rage incident appears in Senate hearing

Allan Bandiola, the cyclist in the August 8 viral road rage incident, testified Tuesday police did not arrest ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales because the responding officer did not see Gonzales' gun.

In the hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Bandiola confirmed that he was riding his bike last August 8 when a red sedan driven by Gonzales tried to go into the bike lane.

"Nung time na 'yun nagitgit na po ako sa gilid," he said, adding that he slapped the vehicle to avoid falling into bystanders.

He said he tried to avoid the vehicle but Gonzales again drove into the lane and made a sudden stop, causing Bandiola to graze the vehicle with his handlebar.

Viral video of the incident showed Gonzales getting out of the vehicle, slapping Bandiola and then threatening him with a gun.

In his testimony, Bandiola denied that he rammed the vehicle or that he damaged the vehicle when he slapped it.

"Kung nabangga ko siya, masusubsob ako...Maliit lang po kamay ko, hindi ko kayang yupiin 'yun," he said.

He said that during the investigation, a police officer who responded to the incident did not arrest Gonzales because he did not see the ex-cop carrying a gun.

"Sabi niya, wala silang nakitang baril. Hindi nila pwedeng arestuhin," he said.

"Sinabi ko naman pero wala silang nakita."

The police officer involved was not present at the hearing and has been summoned by the Senate committee.

Bandiola said he did not press charges against Gonzales because they had already patched things up.

His only offense, he said, was slapping the vehicle to avoid falling.

"Ayaw ko po ng gulo," he said.

The Supreme Court earlier said it has dismissed Gonzales as an employee of the High Court after the incident.