MANILA — The Philippines on Friday confirmed 2,452 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, raising the total to 3,886,395 thus far.

Of the new cases, 712 came from Metro Manila, the Department of Health said.

DOH data also showed 46 new COVID-related deaths. This raised the total number of fatalities to 61,910.

The positivity rate from August 28 to September 1, meanwhile, remained at 12.4 percent, which is above the World Health Organization's 5 percent limit to indicate that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

Active cases now stood at 23,703, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,800,782.

At least 72.4 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom 17.8 million have received their booster shots.

The DOH earlier said that COVID-19 in the country continued to decline except for Mindanao.

It also plans to conduct a special week of vaccination by the end of September to ramp up coverage of COVID-19 booster shots.

