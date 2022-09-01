Visitors walk along the Marikina River Park on March 6, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday reported 3,767 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total to 3,883,957.

Of the fresh infections, 1,016 are from Metro Manila, Department of Health data showed.

The DOH also said there are 50 new COVID-related deaths, pushing the total fatalities to 61,864.

The number of active cases — 22,259 — is still the lowest since July 21, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

The positivity rate from August 28 to 31 is at 12.4 percent, which is above the World Health Organization's 5 percent limit to indicate that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

The DOH earlier said that from Aug. 22 to 28, the country recorded a daily average of 2,752 coronavirus infections, which is 19 percent lower compared to the previous week's.

Of the new infections during that week, 110 were severe and critical.

At least 72.4 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom 17.8 million have received their booster shots.

RELATED VIDEO