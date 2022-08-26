Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (pink), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 147 additional cases of highly contagious offshoots of omicron COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health said Friday.

The country found 139 new cases of the omicron BA.5, 6 more cases of the BA.4, 1 case of BA.2.12.1 and 1 tagged as "other sublineages," latest figures from DOH show.

Of the new BA.5 cases, many are found in Davao Region (45), Calabarzon (37) and Soccsksargen (17). Meanwhile, BA.4 cases were reported in Bicol Region (3), Soccsksargen (2) and Davao Region (1).

A BA.2.12.1 case was detected in Ilocos Region and 1 tagged "other sublineages" was found in Caraga.

These are results of the latest sequencing run conducted as of Aug. 24, according to the DOH data.

The omicron offshoots BA.4 and BA.5 have partly driven a wave of new cases of the disease in parts of the world.

They were first discovered in South Africa and spread rapidly despite high population immunity conferred by prior waves and vaccinations.

Like other omicron subvariants, they tend to have a milder disease course as they settle less in the lungs and more in the upper nasal passages, causing symptoms such as fever, tiredness and loss of smell.

In the past week, the Philippines logged 23,883 additional COVID-19 cases.

From Aug. 15 to 21, the country recorded an average of 3,412 daily infections, which is 15 percent lower compared to the previous week.

To date, more than 72.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the tally, more than 17.7 million have received their additional jab while 2 million have gotten their second booster shots.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse