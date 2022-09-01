Home  >  News

Severe COVID cases prompt more Pinoys to get boosters

Posted at Sep 01 2022 10:51 PM

Philippine health authorities point to severe COVID infections of vaccinated persons as a strong reason for increasing booster uptake. Raphael Bosano tells us misinformation is hampering COVID vaccination efforts, especially among the elderly.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 1, 2022
