A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a resident in Makati City on Aug. 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health is planning to conduct a special week of vaccination by the end of September to ramp up coverage of COVID-19 booster shots, the agency's chief said Wednesday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, booster uptake under the "PinasLakas" campaign remains far below the government's target.

"We are planning for a special week of vaccination drive para sa buong Pilipinas this coming end of the month for September. Inaayos lang po natin ang mga detalye," she said in a press briefing.

The health ministry is in talks with regional offices, vaccine operation centers and medical societies on its plan to increase the coverage of additional COVID-19 jabs.

"So, hopefully, hindi man natin maabot ang target, makakalahati man lang tayo para tayo ay makapagtaas na ng wall of immunity dito sa ating bansa," Vergeire said.

The Philippines rolled out its vaccination program against COVID-19 in March 2021, more than a year since it logged its first coronavirus case.

On July 26 this year, the government launched "PinasLakas", with hopes of administering 23 million shots by Oct. 8 or within the first 100 days of the Marcos administration.

So far, over 2.1 million out of 23 million eligible people, or 8.82 percent, have received the first booster shots.

Meanwhile, only 24,661 senior citizens out of the 1.07 million target, or 2.03 percent, have been vaccinated under the "PinasLakas" campaign.

With more than a month before the campaign ends, all regions in the country have also yet to achieve their 50 percent target for first boosters. Metro Manila is the closest so far after having reached 47 percent.

Among the reasons for low booster uptake is the public’s confidence after having completed their primary series, Vergeire said.

Workplaces not requiring their employees to get the additional jab is the other one, she said citing a survey the DOH conducted in early 2022.

"Of late, nag-conduct ng mga small surveys, especially among the elderly. Ang unang sagot nila, marami na daw silang ibang sakit at kaunting oras na lang natitira dito kaya they don't need the boosters anymore," Vergeire said.

"Pangalawa, natatakot daw sila na baka madagdagan pa ang mga ibang sakit sa katawan. Naniniwala sila sa mga misinformation na kumakalat. Pangatlo, walang access 'yung iba," she added.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 3,880,229 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 24,181 are active.

Nearly 72.5 million people in the country have completed their primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of whom, more than 17.8 million already received their booster dose.

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The woman recovered and was able to travel back home. But her male companion also contracted the disease and died while in the country, making him the first COVID-19 fatality outside China.

— With a report from Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News