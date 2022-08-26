People fall in line at the DSWD central office in Quezon City on Aug. 20, 2022, for student aid. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — More than 200 payout centers have been set up for the second tranche of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's educational cash aid, it said on Friday.

This is part of its efforts to decentralize the distribution after the disorderly distribution last Saturday.

In Metro Manila, there are 3 sites that will cater to residents. These include the National Vocational Rehabilitation Center in Katipunan, Quezon City; DSWD Field Office in Legarda, Manila; and Social Welfare and Development for Asia and the Pacific in Taguig, said the agency.

Only those with confirmation text messages will be accommodated in the sites. For the upcoming Saturdays, no walk-ins will be allowed.

"Pakiusap huwag na sana pumunta, masasayang ang Sabado n'yo lalo kung mangungutang pa ng pamasahe," DSWD Spokesperson Romel Lopez said.

(Please do not go to the sites, you'll waste your Saturday, especially if you're borrowing money just to get there.)

Lopez added that payout sites will be secured by policemen.

Social workers will check if students applying for the aid are "in crisis" and deserve the assistance.

Students in crisis include those who are breadwinners, working students, children of solo parents and OFWs, victims of abuse, and those hwo are abandoned or orphaned.

Application sites per region can be checked on the Facebook page of DSWD.

RELATED VIDEO