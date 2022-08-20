Medical personnel attend to people hurt at a stampede in Zamboanga City. Photos from ZCMC PACCU

Tulfo: Medical teams on standby at DSWD offices

Twenty-nine people were hurt following a stampede at the Zamboanga City Coliseum where a huge crowd gathered on Friday to get requirements for educational cash aid.

Those injured were between 16 and 58 years of age — two males and 27 females — who had been waiting in line for a chance to receive the cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The victims were rushed to Zamboanga City Medical Center for immediate care.

They received medical treatment, including X-rays, and oxygen administration. There were no reported victims in critical condition.

Hundreds of students and parents gathered and spent the night outside the Zamboanga City High School Main on Friday night to ensure that they could get the required Certificate of Enrollment, part of the requirements to claim the cash assistance.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Social Welfare Sec. Erwin Tulfo said that medical teams were on standby in their regional offices.

"We will take care ’yung mga nasugatan to bring them to the hospital para mapagamot sila," Tulfo said, telling beneficiaries there's no need to rush to their offices as six Saturdays have been allotted for aid distribution.

"Ito 'yung sinasabi natin before... na hindi naman nila kailangang magsiksikan today dahil six na Saturdays po ito.

"We have enough funds to go around, to accommodate these people. Bakit kailangang magsiksikan? 'Yun ang hindi ko maintindihan."

Tulfo also told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that the long queue will prompt them to "recalibrate" their strategy next Saturday for the dole-out.

The payout for the cash assistance, which starts Saturday and runs for the next six Saturdays until September 24, will be distributed at the DSWD Central Office at Batasan, including all Field and Social Welfare Development Offices at Batasan and satellite offices.

—With reports from Queenie Casimiro

