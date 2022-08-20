Thousands of people rush to the Department of Social Welfare and Development headquarters in Quezon City on August 20, 2022 to avail of the educational assistance being offered ahead of the first day of classes. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are not eligible to receive the student cash assistance being offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Sec. Erwin Tulfo said Saturday.

"Kung kayo po ay naka-4Ps tama po ang sinasabi ng inyong mga lider, hindi na po kayo kasama dito dahil iyang 4Ps na hawak ninyo ay para po sa mga anak ninyo iyan," Tulfo said in a Palace briefing.

"Kaya po mayroon kayong 4Ps, iyan po ay para sa edukasyon ng inyong mga anak – incentive iyan para pumasok po ang inyong anak. Therefore, na tumatanggap na po kayo ng ayuda mula sa gobyerno para sa edukasyon ng mga anak ninyo," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tulfo told members of the government's cash assistance program who received the educational aid that this would be deducted in their funds for next month.

"So iyong mga nakatanggap po ng 4Ps, aba eh iri-refund ninyo po sa amin iyan; ikakaltas sa inyong matatanggap po next month. Para magkalinawan tayo," the DSWD chief added.

Government scholars are also not eligible to avail of the cash assistance, noting that guidelines on this would be released "starting next week."

"Iyong mga iskolar na po ng mga gobyerno ho diyan, hindi na rin po kayo kasama because allotted na po iyong mga pambili ninyo pati mga tuition ninyo."

The DSWD chief said the same requirements — a student's official ID and enrollment certificate — would remain and no proof of indigency would be needed.

Under the DSWD program, poor elementary pupils can get P1,000, high school students can get P2,000, while senior high school and college students may receive P3,000 and P4,000, respectively.

Following the orders from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., local government units will help distribute the student's assistance next week after DSWD's offices were mobbed by thousands of hopeful beneficiaries earlier in the day.

Twenty-nine individuals in Zamboanga City were also hurt after a stampede ensued during their queue.

Tulfo said his agency and the Department of the Interior and Local Government would have a memorandum of agreement on the 6-week program, which will run every Saturdays until September 24.

Government has allotted P500 million for this, the official earlier said.

