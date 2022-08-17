MANILA – Several schools are willing to take in students who were displaced after the Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL) in Quezon City abruptly announced shutting down, a local official said Wednesday.

Orlando Paolo Casimiro, lawyer for the Quezon City government, told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo that the college was coordinating with schools that would accept the affected students.

The schools include:

College of Saint Catherine

De La Salle Araneta University

Manuel L. Quezon University

Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela

Quezon City University

Saint Bernadette of Lourdes College

Saint Joseph's College

Samson College of Science and Technology

Sienna College

Trinity University of Asia

World Citi Colleges

The schools will put up booths inside the CDSL campus, where parents and students can inquire about transferring, said Casimiro.

Casimiro, citing CDSL data, said 652 college students and 717 basic education students were affected by the closure.

In separate Facebook posts, Thames International School and UST Angelicum College — both in Quezon City — said they would also accept displaced CDSL students.

Both schools said they would offer scholarships by matching their tuition rates to those at CDSL.

Casimiro also appealed to basic education schools to accommodate the displaced Nursery to Grade 12 students.

He added that Mayor Joy Belmonte has asked concerned departments in the local government to extend assistance to affected CDSL workers.

Parents and students were surprised and angered after CDSL said it would permanently close last Monday, also the first day of classes. The school cited financial losses.

The college, which cited financial losses for its closure, assured parents that it would refund tuition and other expenses, which can be claimed from Aug. 16 to Sept. 9.

Even the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Department of Education said they were surprised with the abrupt announcement of the closure, with the CHED set to conduct its own investigation on the issue.

