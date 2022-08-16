Commission on Higher Education. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education will look into the "very abrupt" closure of Colegio de San Lorenzo, according to the agency's head on Tuesday.

"I have instructed our executive director and CHED-NCR to sit down with the school immediately to look into possible violations. Because under existing CHED rules as of last year, you need to inform the Commission 60 days before you close or suspend programs," CHED chairperson Prospero de Vera III told the House Committee on Higher and Technical Education.

"They accepted already tuition fees and then arbitrarily decided they will not open. So there is a certain element of maybe deceit, because as far as the commission is concerned, once you accept tuition fees, that is already a contractual agreement between you and the student that you will provide education in exchange for the fees that are paid," he said.

"The fees have been paid and then arbitrarily, you just say, we are not going to provide you education anymore."

According to De Vera, CHED's executive director, together with the NCR director, were set to meet with the school's administrators Tuesday afternoon.

CHED said they were only informed last week by Colegio de San Lorenzo about its plan to close. According to de Vera, under existing rules, the commission should be informed at least 60 days before the closure or suspension of academic programs.

"Closure was very abrupt, and we only learned of it last week, when they informed our CHED NCR that they were closing. I think it is the first time that a school rather arbitrarily closed without informing the commission ahead of time," De Vera said.

"The other private universities that closed before, put advanced notice and sat down with CHED so that the procedure for closure can be observed. But this one, they just essentially informed us last week."

"We have existing requirements for closure that we issued and suspension of programs that we issued last year, and there are potential violations to the process that they observed," he noted.

