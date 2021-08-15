MANILA (UPDATE) - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Sunday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Nakararamdam ako ng kaunting ubo, kaunting sipon. Masakit ang aking katawan ngayon," the mayor said in a statement.

(I am experiencing severe cough, mild colds. I also have body pains right now.)

The Manila mayor was taken to the Sta. Ana Hospital, according to information from the Manila PIO.

LOOK: Manila Mayor @IskoMoreno being taken to Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila after experiencing cough, colds and body pains. The Manila Mayor has tested positive for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1zyzzuZyg7 — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) August 15, 2021

Domagoso's positive COVID-19 test came days after the mayor skipped several events last after feeling unwell.

"Kapit lang. Tuloy ang buhay. Tuloy pa rin ang gobyerno sa Maynila. Umasa tayo, magtiwala tayo sa Diyos, makararaos din tayo," the mayor said.

(Let's hold on. Life continues. Governance in Manila will continue. We hope and trust in the Lord that we will get through this.)

The mayor's close contacts, including Manila City Administrator Cesar Chavez, have been isolated, a source told ABS-CBN News.

"The Mayor is still in charge," Manila Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen told reporters.

"Tuloy po ang trabaho sa Pamahalaang Lungsod," he said.

(The work of the city government will continue.)

Last week, Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna also tested positive for COVID-19.

Domagoso and Lacuna are both fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lacuna, a doctor, was the first Manila resident who received the COVID-19 vaccine in March.

Domagoso was inoculated against the virus in April.

