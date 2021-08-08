Home  >  News

Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna tests positive for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2021 10:31 PM

MANILA - Vice Mayor Ma. Sheilah "Honey" Lacuna-Pangan of the City of Manila tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Lacuna said she got her results Sunday afternoon. She also said she will be taking a break to recuperate.

"Nais ko pong ipabatid sa ako po ay nagpositibo sa COVID-19 ngayong hapon, Agosto 8, 2021. Sa kabila ng matinding pag-iingat ay hindi ko lubos na inaasahan ang nakalulungkot na resulta. Dahil dito, kinakailangan kong pansumandaling magpahinga at magpagaling," she said.

(I'd like to announce that I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, August 8, 2021. Despite taking precautions, I did not expect to get this sad result. Because of this I will take time off to rest and recuperate.)

Lacuna also asked for understanding and prayers for her recovery.

The Vice Mayor, who is also a doctor by profession, was among those first vaccinated in Manila in March.

- with a report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

