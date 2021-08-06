People receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots at the drive-thru vaccination site located at the Quirino Grand Stand in Manila on July 31, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said the capital city has received a total of 156,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but noted that the local government could not immediately use the jabs.

The national government delivered 35,000 Pfizer doses to the capital city, but has yet to sent the injections needed to administer the vaccine, Domagoso said in a Facebook live video.

"Ang Pfizer ho kasi may sariling injection at diluent so hindi pa po natin magagamit yan," he said.

The Manila Mayor did not say when the injections and the diluents are expected to arrive.

The capital city also received 118,000 doses from Moderna, he said.

"May tagubilin po. Ito daw ay donation under COVAX so hindi daw puwede ang A4," he said, referring to the essential workers' category.

(They issues a memo. These were donations from COVAX so we cannot administer it to A4.)

Prior to the arrival of Pfizer and Moderna doses, Domagoso said that Manila has run out of COVID-19 vaccines, noting that the remaining jabs were reserved for second doses.

As of August 6, Manila has fully vaccinated 666,366 individuals, while 838,115 other have received their first dose from the capital city.

The national government earlier promised to deliver some 4 million vaccines to cities in Metro Manila for the capital region to attain herd immunity by the last quarter of the year.

