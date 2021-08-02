Manila eyes 24/7 vaccination, calls for volunteers

People receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots at the drive-thru vaccination site located at the Quirino Grand Stand in Manila on July 31, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The city government of Manila on Monday said it would implement 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination and called on volunteer health workers to augment its manpower.

In a Facebook post, the Manila Public Information Office (PIO) said the 24/7 vaccination would start in the coming weeks.

"Kung sino mang lisensiyadong puwedeng magbakuna, idu-duty ko kayo sa gabi to replenish our workforce, our medical frontliners during daytime," said Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso.

(Whoever is licensed to administer vaccines, I will put you on duty at night to replenish our workforce, our medical frontliners during daytime.)

The city is in need of doctors, nurses, dentists, midwives, medical technologists, pharmacists, other allied health professionals, and college graduates or college students who are computer literate.

Interested volunteers may contact 09951069524 or 09606040771, according to the Manila PIO.

The government plans to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination in Metro Manila, which will be placed under enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 6 to 20 due to the threat of the more infectious Delta variant.

