MANILA - Manila Mayor isko Moreno skipped the launch of the cash aid distribution at the Jose Abad Santos High School in Binondo on Wednesday as he was feeling unwell, a city official said.

Ma. Asuncion “Re” Fugoso, officer-in-charge of the Manila Department of Social Welfare, said Moreno has cough and colds.

“Hindi nakarating kanina dito pero pinasabi sa office niya pasensiya na po nagkaroon pala siya ng ubo at sipon ngayon,” said Fugoso.

(He was not able to attend today and asked his office to convey his apologies because he developed cough and colds today.)

Fugoso said Moreno has yet to be tested for COVID-19.

“Sana nga po hindi [COVID-19] dahil madami pa pong gagawin,” she said.

(I hope it's not COVID-19 because there’s lot to do.)

She said Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who recently tested positive for the virus, were always working together.

Lacuna, a physician who is fully-vaccinated against the virus, is now confined at the Sta. Ana Hospital.

“Ok naman po siya. Sumakit po yata katawan niya, 'yan po ang naramdaman niya. Bilang doktora, alam din niya siguro mapangalagaan ang sarili niya. Malamang sobrang napagod si Vice Mayor baka bumaba ang resistensiya niya,” said Fugoso.

(She’s OK. She experienced body aches. As a doctor, she knows how to take care of herself. Maybe the Vice Mayor is also tired and her resistance low.)

Meanwhile, Fugoso said the launch of the cash aid distribution at the Jose Abad Santos High School in Tondo went well.

“'Yun pong kada barangay binigyan ng oras para hindi mapuno ang site. Sa buong araw po, anim na barangay ang iho-host nitong Jose Abad Santos High School,” she said.

(Each barangay is given a schedule so as not to crowd the site. For the entire day, 6 barangays will be hosted by the Jose Abad Santos High School.)

Based on the guidelines, those who received cash assistance during earlier ECQ periods are the same beneficiaries for this payout.

“Nakalista naman po d'yan mga poorest of the poor,” she said.

(Those on the list are the poorest of the poor.)

Beneficiaries only need to bring a valid government ID and a barangay certificate.

The start of aid distribution in Manila has been anticipated especially after President Rodrigo Duterte warned that he would take away a certain local government unit's aid distribution authority over chaos at vaccination sites last week.

Some vaccination sites in Manila and Las Piñas had seen a scrimmage among people who wanted to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on the eve of the start of the hard lockdown in Metro Manila because of false information that the unvaccinated won't get aid.

The President himself had also said the unvaccinated should not be allowed to go out of their homes.

Duterte also recently hit an unnamed mayor for old sexy photos, which many believe is a dig at Moreno, a former actor.

Moreno is believed to be gunning for the presidency, a position that Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and his long-time aide, Sen. Bong Go, are also known to be eyeing.