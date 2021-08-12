Barangay Batasan Hills residents in Quezon City queue up to receive cash assistance under the DSWD's social amelioration program on Aug. 11, 2021, as Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved P3.783 billion in cash aid to help residents of Laguna, Bataan, and Metro Manila cope with the COVID-19 lockdown, the Department of Budget and Management said.

The DBM earlier said it would seek Duterte's approval for cash assistance worth P2.7 billion for Laguna and some P700 million for Bataan.

"Katatanggap lang po namin ng approval ng Presidente ngayong umaga," said DBM spokesperson Rolly Toledo.

(We just received the approval of the President this morning.)

"Kasalukuyang inihahanda ng DBM ang mga kinakailangang budget documents para agarang mai-release ang cash aid natin para doon sa ating Bataan, Laguna at ‘yong additional para dito sa ating National Capital Region," he said in a televised public briefing.

(The DBM is preparing the required budget documents so that we can immediately release the cash aid for Bataan, Laguna, and additional funds for the National Capital Region.)

The additional funds for Metro Manila amounts to P368 million. The region earlier received P10.89 billion for its lockdown cash aid.

Home to some 13 million people, Metro Manila is under the toughest of 4 lockdown levels, the enhanced community quarantine, until Aug. 20.

Laguna is under ECQ at least until Aug. 15, while Bataan is under the same lockdown level until Aug. 22.

Video courtesy of PTV