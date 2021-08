Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Bataan province has detected at least 34 cases of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant, a provincial officer said on Tuesday, the province's third day under the toughest lockdown level to contain the coronavirus spread.

Most of the patients with the Delta variant were based in Mariveles town, the province's industrial zone that hosts factories, said Angel Ortiz-Luis of the Bataan public information office.

"Alam naman po natin sa mga factory naka-dorm po sila so magkakasama po sila," she said in a televised public briefing.

"Kahit po kung may isang mahawa po sa opisina nila, pag-uwi po nila, iyon po hawa-hawa na po sila. I think iyon po iyong isang naka-contribute."

(We know that in factories, workers stay together in dorms. If one of them is infected at the office, the others could get sick when they get home. I think that was one of the factors that contributed to the transmission.)

Of the 34 patients who were struck by the Delta variant, 31 have recovered and 2 died, while one is "on his way to recovery," Ortiz-Luis said.



Bataan is under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest of 4 quarantine levels, from Aug. 8 to 22.