MANILA—Malacañang on Saturday said Bataan province will be placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting on Sunday until August 22 to stem the growth of virus infections.

In a statement, Malacañang Spokesperson Harry Roque said it was President Rodrigo Duterte who approved the Inter-Agency Task Force's (IATF) recommendation to place the province under a 2-week tougher lockdown.

Bataan was earlier under modified ECQ until August 15.

On Thursday, Duterte also approved placing Iloilo City, Laguna, and Cagayan De Oro under ECQ.

Metro Manila, home to at least 13 million people, will also be under ECQ from August 6 to 20 to halt the rapid spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, which first emerged from India.

Experts have tagged the variant as behind the surge of infections in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The Philippines on Saturday, meanwhile, marked the second day of registering more than 10,000 fresh infections and the third day of having over 100 new fatalities. — With reports from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

