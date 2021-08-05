Laguna's COVID-19 cases at 'critical' level, gov says

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Laguna is experiencing a COVID-19 resurgence, with cases reaching "critical" level, its governor said Thursday.

Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez said provincial hospitals were overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.

"Puwede po nating masabi na kritikal na kasi dati ho bumaba na pero ngayong nakaraang linggo, nag-umpisa na naman pong tumaas," he said.

(We can say it's critical because it had already gone down but last week, it started increasing.)

Since the pandemic began last year, Laguna has recorded 53,879 COVID-19 cases, with 49,384 recoveries, 1,519 fatalities and 2,976 active cases.

Nearly 2 weeks ago, it only had 2,439 active cases.

The provincial hospitals in Calamba, San Pablo and Santa Cruz have reached full capacity, Hernandez said.

"'Yung mga provincial hospital natin puno na po sila. 'Yung mga private hospital, ang kinakatakot natin na sana naman 'wag umabot sa kritikal," the goverrnor said.

(Our provincial hospitals are full. I hope that our private hospitals will not reach at critical level.)

Data from the Department of Health as of Aug. 3 showed that 16 health facilities in Laguna were at "critical" level. Meanwhile, 10 others were considered "high-risk," 4 at "moderate" and 21 were at the "safe" level.

If hospitals have reached more than 85 percent of their bed occupancy for coronavirus patients, it is classified as "critical".

Meanwhile, hospitals are considered "high risk" if 70 percent but not more than 85 percent of its COVID-19 beds are occupied, while those with a bed capacity of 60 to 70 percent rate are classified as "moderate".

Hospitals with bed utilization rate of less than 60 percent belonged to the "safe" level.

Hernandez said Laguna had recorded 17 cases of the virulent COVID-19 Delta variant, which first emerged in India.

He noted all patients had already tested negative for COVID-19 before their results were known.

To rein in the infections, Laguna is currently under modified enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 1 to 15.

Should the government's pandemic task force decide to place the province under a stricter restriction, Hernandez said the provincial government is amenable.

"Acceptable po para sa amin 'yan dahil 'yun po talaga ang kinakailangan. Kasi ayaw po natin dumating sa punto na saka po tayo mage-ECQ o magdodoble-higpit kapag talagang hindi na kaya. Ngayon pa lang po, dapat sa tingin ko, agapan na po," he said.

(That's acceptable to us because it's needed. We don't want to reach a point where we will only implement ECQ if the situation becomes more difficult. I think it should now be prevented.)

