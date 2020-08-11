Animal rights groups kinondena ang pagkatay, pagkain sa namatay na viral ostrich sa QC

Larawan mula sa DENR

MAYNILA — Kinondena ng ilang mga animal rights groups nitong Martes ang pagkatay at pagkain sa namatay na ostrich na nakawala sa isang subdivision sa Quezon City.

Ito'y matapos aminin ni Charlie Pascual, abogado ni Jonathan Cruz na may-ari ng 2 ostrich, na ginawang adobo ang ostrich at kinain ng mga nag-aalaga rito.

Ayon kay Anna Cabrera ng Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), "iresponsable" ang pagkain ng naturang hayop dahil hindi tiyak kung may sakit ba ito na maaaring makahawa sa mga kumain.

"Iresponsable ang pagluto at pag-consume sa kahit anong hayop na namatay on its own without determining yung cause of death. Kung ito ay may sakit, maaaring naipasa na sa mga taong nag-consume nito," sinabi ni Cabrera sa ABS-CBN News.

"Ang statement na “namatay sa stress ang ostrich” ay galing ba sa beterinaryo na nag-conduct ng necropsy? Kung hindi ay maaaring gawa-gawang kuwento lang ito upang iwasan nila ang iba pang katanungan ukol sa totoong nangyari sa ostrich na (nakawala)," dagdag pa niya.

Ayon naman kay Nirali Shah, senior campaigner ng People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia, kinakailangan ng agapay ng veterinarian sa tamang pamamaraan ng pag-asikaso sa namatay na ostrich.

"It's always best to speak with a veterinarian as there are appropriate ways to handle deceased animals in accordance with existing sanitation guidelines," sinabi ni Shah sa ABS-CBN News.

Dagdag pa niya, ang sinapit ng ostrich ay paalala na may tamang pagtrato sa mga wild animals.

"It’s impossible to comprehend the magnitude of the stress and confusion that this ostrich must have felt in their last few hours alive. The animal risked it all to escape from a place where he or she never belonged in the first place, only to be tackled down and recaptured before dying a miserable, premature death," ani Shah.

"Their tragic life serves as a reminder to everyone that ostriches – and all other wild animals – should never be held captive, let alone kept in a backyard," dagdag pa niya.

Panawagan ni Cabrera sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) at Bureau Of Animal Industry (BAI), magkaroon pa ng mas malalim na imbestigasyon hinggil sa naturang isyu.

"We call on the DENR and the BAI to ask for an in-depth investigation as to how many more exotic animals are in the custody of Mr. Jonathan Cruz and to have a veterinarian check on their health and well-being- and if he has the necessary permits to hold these animals as he is clearly unfit to care for the ostriches."

Sinabi ni DENR undersecretary Benny Antiporda sa ANC na patuloy pa rin ang kanilang imbestigasyon hinggil sa isyu.

"I'll refer this to our legal department. Our issue is only permit to possess, which is the wildlife registration permit. Dun ako may nakikitang violation, rather than making it as adobo. Kasi 'yun talagang ano eh, based on IRR, pwede 'yun eh, walang problema dun," ani Antiporda.

"Ang problema is yun nag-possess ka and wala kang permit... How did it end up in Quezon City?... 'Yun ang pinag-aaralan namin," dagdag pa niya.