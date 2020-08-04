Ostrich namataang tumatakbo sa isang village sa QC

MAYNILA (UPDATE) — Sa isang pambihirang pagkakataon, isang ostrich ang nakuhanan ng video habang tumatakbo sa isang village sa Quezon City nitong Martes ng umaga.

Mabilis na kumalat online ang mga video ng ostrich na nasa kalye sa Mapayapa Village III.

Sa Facebook post ni Gorgeous Umipig, residente sa lugar, makikitang hinarang sa gate ang ostrich. Aniya, 2 ostrich ang nakawala sa kanilang lugar at nahuli na rin ang mga ito.

Kinumpirma rin sa ABS-CBN News ni Pedro Pacis, Homeowners Association president ng naturang village, na maayos na ang kalagayan ng ostrich.

Aniya, isang ostrich pa lang sa ngayon ang naiuulat sa kaniya ng mga awtoridad.

"Ok na, in the fenced property already," sinabi ni Pacis sa ABS-CBN News.

Dagdag pa niya, ang hayop ay pag-aari ng isang residente sa lugar kung saan inaayos pa ang bahay at mayroon lamang loteng may bakod para sa ostrich.

"Ostrich is owned by one resident/homeowner along Narra st. ... House is still for construction, it is just a fenced property, lot only."

Ayon kay Nirali Shah, senior campaigner ng People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia, ang mga nakakulong na hayop katulad ng ostrich ay nagtatangkang tumakas dahil sa nararanasan nitong stress at kalawan ng kalayaan.

"It's no surprise that this ostrich longed to be free. Even under the best of circumstances, captivity cannot begin to replicate wild animals' habitats, relationships, or freedom to make choices," sinabi ni Shah sa ABS-CBN News.

"Ostriches held in captivity are invariably stressed and deprived of all liberties, and they will employ their intelligence and dexterity to escape if they can," dagdag pa niya.

Dagdag ni Shah, kinakailangang dalhin ang ostrich sa veterinarian at handa silang tumulong na dalhin ang hayop sa isang santuaryo.

"The animal should be seen by a veterinarian immediately after being tackled by residents, as he or she was likely injured and traumatized. Human beings must learn from this ostrich's ordeal that there's something deeply wrong about keeping other living beings for human amusement," aniya.

"PETA stands ready to assist with moving the ostrich to a sanctuary, where he or she can live out the rest of their days in peace, free from human captivity."

Ayon kay Rochelle Regodon ng PETA, kailangan ng permit para makapag-alaga ng mga wild animal.

"Some wild animals being kept as 'pets' or companion animals must come with a permit," ani Regodon.

— May ulat ni Pia Regalado, ABS-CBN News