Gov't urged to investigate soil rupture in Cebu

MANILA -- Cebu 3rd District Representative Pablo John Garcia called on the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in Region 7 to evaluate the soil condition along the national highway in Barangay Malolos in Barili town.

This after the Department of Public Works and Highways found a 200-meter soil rupture in the said area.

"The cracks are clearly visible even in grassy area," Garcia said in his statement.

Garcia also asked DPWH to coordinate with MGB regarding its findings and recommendations, and take the opportunity to "build back better".

DPWH has advised local officials to evacuate residents living nearby.

Residents and local officials believe that the heavy downpour in the past days caused the soil to erode Tuesday dawn.

One lane of Malolos Highway is still passable. DPWH and Barili officials are still finding a diversion road for the other affected lanes.

