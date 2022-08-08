Severe flooding drenches Davao City, some towns in Cebu

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of Anne Raj Rugay

Davao City and some localities in Cebu province were hit by severe flooding on Monday night.

In a video by Anne Raj Rugay, motorists traversing through downtown Davao can be seen stranded. Some riders pushed their motorcycles through the floodwaters.

Carlo Melendres, meanwhile, caught on video some riders struggling to deliver goods to customers. Melendres, a delivery man himself, said he called his customers that he would not make it to their houses.

Commuters were also stranded due to lack of available public utility vehicles.

Some residents in Davao City were evacuated preemptively.

In Cebu, houses in Carcar City were swamped with waist-high floodwater overnight.

In photos and videos shared on social media, residents of Sitio Santa Catalina, Brgy. Poblacion II were using tabo to discard floodwater from their houses.

Keynes Jimenez said this is the worst flood he experienced living in Poblacion II.

“Ito ang pinakamatindi kasi umabot na sa baywang ang tubig at matagal itong huhupa,” ani Keynes sa Cebuano.

Carcar city officials said the Nellas River overflowed, leading to severe flooding, adding they had to use Upland Elementary School as an evacuation center for affected residents.

In San Fernando, Cebu, some villages were also affected by the deluge, which spread to the town's major highways.

According to a resident, this is the second time this month that the San Fernando experienced floods.

PAGASA on late Monday night issued an orange rainfall warning in some regions in the Philippines due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by a low pressure area. – Reports from Annie Perez and Hernel Tocmo