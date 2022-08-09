Supporters wait for the funeral convoy of former President Fidel V. Ramos along Bayani road in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Supporters of the late President Fidel V. Ramos, regarded as one of the country's most effective leaders ever, patiently waited under sweltering heat to pay their final respects during his funeral procession on Tuesday.

Mourners outside the Heritage Park in Taguig City held an umbrella on one hand and on the other, a small white flag with the phrase, “Paalam at salamat (thank you and goodbye) FVR”.

Mostly clad in white and some wearing black armbands, the supporters of the 12th Philippine President waited for around 2 hours, standing a few feet apart, as they lined the funeral cortege route at Bayani Road.

They waved their flags and black ribbons as a wagon bearing the flag-draped coffin containing the urn with Ramos' ashes passed by.

Military honor guards carry the cremated remains of the late President Fidel V. Ramos during the state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Aug. 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

“Nakipagluksa kami kay Sir Fidel Ramos. Nakikiramay kami… Ginawa niya ang duty niya bilang presidente dito sa Pilipinas,” supporter Dolores Mendoza said.

(We mourn the death of sir Fidel Ramos. We offer our condolences. He did his duty as a Philippine President.)

Sixty-year-old Lorenzo Lorono remembered Ramos for his role in the 1986 People Power revolution that overthrew Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and installed Corazon Aquino to the presidency.

“Magiting po siya (Ramos) na sundalo… Nakiisa po siya para matapos ang tinatawag na martial law,” Lorono said.

(He was a good soldier and he was among those who helped end martial law.)

“Paalam, salamat, sa iyong mga nagawang tulong at demokrasya, pagmamalasakit sa kapwa Pilipino,” he added.

(Goodbye and thank you for what you did in our democracy and for caring for our fellow Filipinos.)

A graduate of the prestigious West Point military academy in the United States, Ramos was a career soldier who saw combat against communist rebels and overseas deployment in the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

He was later commander of the paramilitary Philippine Constabulary until he broke from Marcos Sr.

Ramos then served as military chief and then defense secretary under Corazon Aquino. Her endorsement helped him win the presidency in 1992.

As president, Ramos oversaw a rare period of economic growth as he solved a power crisis caused by years of under-investment in energy, and broke up cartels in telecommunications, aviation and shipping.

He also signed peace deals with Muslim separatists and military coup-plotters, but communist rebels rejected his overtures.

The funeral convoy of former President Fidel V. Ramos makes its way along Bayani road towards the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Aug. 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Fifteen-year-old Robelyn Carpio said she only knew Ramos through history books and stories from her parents, but said she was grateful for the late president’s contributions to the country.

“Pagkakilala ko po sa kanya, isa po siyang matapang na dating pangulo. Marami po siyang natulungan sa ating mamamayan,” she said.

(I knew him as a strong and brave former President. He helped a lot of our compatriots.)

Some supporters came from as far as Cavite province to bid farewell to Ramos.

“Naging maganda ‘yung pamamalakad niya noon… kaya ginusto namin makiisa sa araw ng kanyang libing. Marami siyang ginawang programa na naging maayos naman… ekonomiya, mga trabaho… para hindi mapag-iwanan ang Pilipinas," said supporter Cecille Olaes.

“Nakakalungkot, syempre, kasi isa rin siya sa mga naging pundasyon ng Pilipinas.”

(He ran the country well that was why we wanted to witness his burial. He implemented a lot of programs that helped our economy, created jobs. We were sad about his passing because he was a pillar of the Philippines.)

Mourner Marifi Anthony added, “Dating pangulo ‘yun eh. Edi natural na maiyak ka. May ginawa naman siyang maganda eh… sa ekonomiya.”

(He was a former president so it was just natural for a person to cry. He did a lot of things right for our economy.)

The leader's widow Amelita "Ming" Ramos thanked Filipinos for their support, reiterating her husband's iconic slogan, "Kaya natin ito."

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined the ex-leader's widow and relatives as the silver urn with the cremated remains was lowered into the ground after a military parade and a 21-gun salute.

Ramos died late last month aged 94. The cause of death was not specified.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse