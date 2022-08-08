Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Former President Fidel V. Ramos was a "very warm and funny" grandfather who very supportive of their pursuits, his grandson Sam Ramos-Jones said Monday.

"One question I’ve gotten a lot was - were there any pressure on us to follow his path either in military or politics and I can say our family’s done a really tremendous job of letting us grow in our own ways and supporting those pursuits whatever they are," he told ANC's Headstart.

"One of the things he would repeat often to us is there’s so many ways to serve your country, so many ways to serve your community and ultimately that's more important than any role or title."

Jones added that one of the greatest lessons he learned from his grandfather was "unity, solidarity, and teamwork."

"It just shows how much you can get done if you're united on your purpose, if you're on the same team and if you're able to put aside petty politics and bickering," he said.

Former First Lady Amelita "Ming" Ramos is "holding up tremendously well given the circumstances," her grandson said.

"She’s always been the stronger of the two," he said.

"The other day my grandmother requested a keyboard. Of course, she's a great musician and lolo always bugged her to play the piano during our family lunches so she took upon herself to bring a keyboard out here and play and that was very special."

Fidel V. Ramos, the country's 12th President, passed away last July 31. He was 94 years old.

Ramos served as the country's Chief Executive from 1992 to 1998, succeeding Corazon Aquino as the country's second president after the People Power Revolution.

His administration was best known for its "Philippines 2000" program, which aimed to make the country industrialized by the year 2000 onwards. This program is often credited with revitalizing the country's economy.

Under his watch, the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) signed a historic peace treaty with the Philippine government which ended 4 years of peace talks between the 2 parties.

Ramos was a former chief of the Philippine Constabulary under his second cousin, former President Ferdinand Marcos.

He later served as Armed Forces vice chief of staff. In 1986, he and then-Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile led disgruntled soldiers in joining the EDSA Revolution that ousted Marcos and led to the presidency of Corazon Aquino.

During Aquino's presidency, Ramos thwarted several coup attempts as Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff and Secretary of National Defense.