Former President Fidel Ramos leads a group of marchers during a send-off on April 11, 2017, as Tarlac City commemorates the historic event where thousands of Filipino and American soldiers fought side by side and marched in what was to be known as the Bataan Death March. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said the Philippines would "always be grateful" to its late former leader Fidel V. Ramos who was a "symbol of stability."

Marcos made the remark during a visit to the wake of Ramos, his distant uncle, at the Heritage Park in Taguig.

"I just reminded Mrs. Ramos on how FVR, when he became president, was a symbol of stability after all the tumultuous events of 1986. When he came into the presidency, he brought calm and he brought stability to our country," Marcos said in a chance interview.

"For that, we will always be grateful to him and for all his service all throughout his life as a soldier and as a public servant," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A graduate of the prestigious West Point military academy in the United States, Ramos had a lengthy career in the armed forces. He was later commander of the paramilitary Philippine Constabulary from 1972 to 1986, under his second cousin, then president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In February 1986, Ramos joined the "People Power" revolt that sent Marcos Sr. into exile and ushered in Corazon Aquino as president.

Aquino appointed Ramos as military chief and then defense secretary. When elections came in 1992, she gave her endorsement to Ramos, which was crucial to him winning the presidency.

As president, Ramos solved a crippling power crisis, and broke up cartels in telecommunications, aviation and shipping -- boosting an economy that reaped a period of renewed growth.

He also made peace overtures to Muslim separatists and made an aggressive push for family planning.

Ramos passed away on Sunday at the age of 94.

"We clearly have suffered the loss for our country. But the memories of him (Ramos) will be good because of the good work he did for the Philippines,," Marcos Jr. said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Marcos declared a period of national mourning for Ramos from July 31 to Aug. 9, during which flags will be at half-mast in all government offices and installations.

The Philippine government will hold a state funeral with full military honors for Ramos on Aug. 9, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Marcos, who offered a flower wreath for Ramos at the wake, was accompanied by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

—With a report from Agence France-Presse

WATCH