President Marcos attends state funeral

MANILA (UPDATE)— Fidel V. Ramos, Philippines' 12th president who served from 1992 to 1998, was laid to rest at the Philippines' heroes cemetery on Tuesday.

Ramos' ashes were inurned at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, where he was accorded full military honors, a tribute to his career as a decorated military officer, Korean War veteran, and former commander-in-chief.

More than 1,000 military personnel comprised the contingent that brought Ramos' ashes from the Heritage Park in Taguig to the Libingan ng mga Bayani. This was preceded by a private mass by the Ramos family.

Ramos' ashes, surrounded by white flowers, were transported to his final resting place past 10 a.m., with supporters clad in white greeting the funeral hearse, waving flags carrying the late president's face with the words "paalam at salamat, FVR."

Supporters wait for the funeral convoy of former President Fidel V. Ramos along Bayani road in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A 21-gun salute, with a 5-second interval, was also given to Ramos. His granddaughter, Leanna Sembrano, carried his urn to the gravesite.

The Philippine flag, which had been beside Ramos' urn, was also given to his widow Ming. This was given to her by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., who made a last-minute appearance at the state funeral, wearing white.

Ramos' favorite songs, "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and "Alerta, Katipunan," were played by the military band.

His funeral took place on the last day of the 10-day period of national mourning, which started on July 31 when Ramos passed away at the age of 94.

Ming thanked those who came to the burial of her late husband and reiterated his iconic slogan "Kaya Natin Ito."

During her message, the former first lady cited the difficulties of her husband serving in the military.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat sa tulong n'yo. Alam n'yo, mahirap ang buhay sa military. Pero kinaya namin. Tumulong si President Ramos. Kayang kaya niya, at he was able to raise five daughters, 8 grandsons, and five granddaughters," she said.

(Thank you for your help. The life in the military was difficult but we were able to do surpass it. President Ramos helped. He did it and was able to raise 5 daughters, 8 grandsons, and 5 granddaughters.)

"Mahirap mag-adjust. Dalawang taon nasa bahay siya. Dalawang taon nasa probinsya. Tapos nag-volunteer pa siya, dalawang taon sa Vietnam. Kaya maraming salamat sa tulong n'yo. At sabi niya, kaya natin ito," she added. "Kaya ba natin?"

(It was difficult to adjust. He was at home 2 years, and another 2 years in the province. He also volunteered 2 years in Vietnam. Thank you for your help and just like what he said 'we can do this.' Can we do this?)

This was the first time in more than 2 decades that a former president was given a state funeral, the highest honor given to deceased individuals of national significance.

The last president given a state funeral was Diosdado Macapagal, who died from a heart attack in 1997 at the age of 86.

Before Ramos, the last Filipino given a state funeral was National Artist for Literature Bienvenido Lumbera last April.

National Artists and Scientists have been entitled to state funerals since 1993, thanks to an executive order that Ramos himself issued.

POPE OFFERS CONDOLENCES

In a message, Pope Francis mourned the death of the former president, and honored his legacy for his efforts in peace and democracy in the Philippines.

"Mindful of the late president’s years of service to the nation and his efforts in fostering the values of democracy, peace, and the rule of law, I commend his soul to the mercy of Almighty God," the Pope said in his message.

"Upon President Ramos’ family and all who mourn his passing, I invoke the divine blessings of consolation and peace."

Ramos served as the country's Chief Executive from 1992 to 1998, succeeding Corazon Aquino as the country's second president after the People Power Revolution.

His administration was best known for its "Philippines 2000" program, which aimed to make the country industrialized by the year 2000 onwards. This program is often credited with revitalizing the country's economy.

Under his watch, the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) signed a historic peace treaty with the Philippine government after 4 years of peace talks between the 2 parties.

Ramos was a former chief of the Philippine Constabulary under his second cousin, the late President Ferdinand Marcos.

He later served as Armed Forces vice chief of staff. In 1986, he and then-Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile led disgruntled soldiers in joining the EDSA Revolution that ousted Marcos and installed Aquino to power.

During Aquino's presidency, Ramos thwarted several coup attempts as Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff and Secretary of National Defense.

Ramos was also instrumental in convincing President Rodrigo Duterte to run in the 2016 elections.

He was appointed the same year as the Philippines' special envoy to China but resigned months later.

Ramos criticized Duterte's performance in his first 100 days, including his stance on the Paris climate pact, and his move to allow Marcos to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

