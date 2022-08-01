Former President Fidel Valdez Ramos answers questions at the ABS-CBN, ANC's Top Story on July 1, 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a 10-day period of national mourning for former President Fidel Ramos, who died on Sunday at age 94.

From July 31 to Aug. 9, flags will be at half-mast in all government offices and installations here and abroad in honor of Ramos, Marcos said in Proclamation 33.

"The death of Fidel V. Ramos, the 12th President of the Philippines, is a great loss to our country and the Filipino people," the proclamation reads.

"It is fitting to devote a period of national mourning to pay tribute to an esteemed leader who has dedicated his life to public service and has left a lasting mark on our country," it added.

Ramos' family announced his passing in a statement Sunday but did not give a cause of death.

A graduate of the prestigious West Point military academy in the United States, Ramos had a lengthy career in the armed forces, including combat against communist guerrillas, and was deployed in the Korean War as part of the Philippine contingent.

He was later commander of the paramilitary Philippine Constabulary from 1972 to 1986, under then president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In February 1986, Ramos joined the "People Power" revolt that sent Marcos Sr. into exile and ushered in Corazon Aquino as president.

Aquino appointed Ramos as military chief and then defense secretary. When elections came in 1992, she gave her endorsement to Ramos, which was crucial to him winning the presidency.

As president, Ramos solved a crippling power crisis caused by years of under-investment in energy, and broke up cartels in telecommunications, aviation and shipping -- boosting an economy that reaped a period of renewed growth.

He also made peace overtures to communist guerrillas, Muslim separatists and military coup-plotters. In the end, only the communists refused to sign agreements with his government.

The first Protestant to win the top office in the overwhelmingly Catholic nation, Ramos also made an aggressive push for family planning to rein in rapid population growth.



—With a report from Agence France-Presse

