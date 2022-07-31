Former President Fidel Ramos passes away

Former President Fidel V. Ramos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Former President Fidel V. Ramos has passed away, Malacañang confirmed Sunday. He was 94 years old.

"It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos," said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles in a statement.

"He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive," Angeles said.

Ramos served as the country's 12th chief executive from 1992 to 1998, succeeding Corazon Aquino as the country's second president after the People Power Revolution.

His administration was best known for its "Philippines 2000" program, which aimed to make the country industrialized by the year 2000 onwards. This program is often credited with revitalizing the country's economy.

Under his watch, the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) signed a historic peace treaty with the Philippine government which ended 4 years of peace talks between the 2 parties.

Ramos was a former chief of the Philippine Constabulary under his second cousin, former President Ferdinand Marcos.

He later served as Armed Forces vice chief of staff. In 1986, he and then-Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile led disgruntled soldiers in joining the EDSA Revolution that ousted Marcos and led to the presidency of Corazon Aquino.

During Aquino's presidency, Ramos thwarted several coup attempts as Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff and Secretary of National Defense.

Ramos was also instrumental in convincing President Rodrigo Duterte to run in the 2016 elections.

He was appointed the same year as the Philippines' special envoy to China but resigned months later.

Ramos criticized Duterte's performance in his first 100 days, including his stance on the Paris climate pact, and his move to allow Marcos to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Ramos was born on March 18, 1928 in Lingayen, Pangasinan.

More details to follow.

