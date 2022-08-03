Former President Fidel V. Ramos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The late President Fidel V. Ramos will be given a state funeral with full military honors on August 9, Malacañang said Wednesday.

"The state funeral is a right of the family of a deceased president. So yes, he will be accorded a state funeral with full military honors," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press briefing.

According to his family, Ramos will be brought to his final resting place at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had declared a 10-day period of national mourning for Ramos, the country's 12th president, serving from 1992 until 1998.

Ramos passed away last Sunday, July 31, at the age of 94.

Cruz-Angeles though said there is "no confirmation" whether or not Marcos will go to the late president's wake at the Heritage Park in Taguig, citing security reasons.

Ramos is a second-degree cousin of Marcos' father and namesake, who was Philippine president from 1965 until 1986.

Ramos was a key figure in the 1986 People Power Revolution that ousted Marcos Sr. from power and installed democracy icon Corazon Aquino as president.

He was appointed as military chief and then defense secretary during Aquino's term, and got the latter's endorsement during the 1992 presidential elections.

Ramos' administration was best known for its "Philippines 2000" program, often credited with revitalizing the country's economy. It was during his time that the Philippines was labeled the next "Tiger Economy" due to economic liberalization and inflow of investments.

His push for the peace process was also considered among his legacies.

