FVR wake to be open to public, grandson says

MANILA - The family of late president Fidel V. Ramos on Tuesday released the details on his wake.

Ramos' wake will be held at the Heritage Park in Taguig starting Thursday, August 4. Visitors are encouraged to wear white.

Sam Ramos Jones, a grandson of Ramos, said due to COVID-19 precautions, a schedule for visitors will be followed.

The wake will be opened to the public on Monday, August 8 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramos' remains will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Here is the schedule released by the family:

Thursday, August 4

7:00 am – 2:30 pm Government Officials

3:00 – 4:30 pm Members of the Ramos Cabinet and RPDEV

5:00pm – Service/Mass

6:30 pm – 8pm Prepared Tributes

10:00 pm onwards – end of visiting hours

Friday, August 5

7:00 am – 2:30 pm Government Officials, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Members of the Business Community, and Members of Civil Society Organizations

3:00 – 4:30 pm Former Malacañang Press Corps, DND Press Corps, and FOCAP

5:00pm – Service/Mass

6:30 pm – 8pm Prepared Tributes

10:00 pm onwards – end of visiting hours

Saturday, August 6

7:00 am – 2:30 pm Veterans, Military, Law Enforcement, and the West Point Society

3:00 – 4:30 pm Rotary Club of Manila

5:00pm – Service/Mass

6:30 pm – 8pm Prepared Tributes

10:00 pm onwards – end of visiting hours

Sunday, August 7

7:00 am – 2:30 pm Public Viewing

3:00 – 4:30 pm “Ex-Men,” Campaigners, Former OP Executives, OPSOG, LAKAS Founders, and Close-in Staff

5:00pm – Service/Mass

6:30 pm – 8pm Prepared Tributes

10:00 pm onwards – end of visiting hours

Monday, August 8

7:00 am – 4:00 pm Public Viewing

5:00pm – Service/Mass

6:30 pm – 8pm Prepared Tributes

10:00 pm onwards – end of visiting hours

Tuesday, August 9

10:00 am – Inurnment at Libingan ng mga Bayani

The family also said that instead of sending flowers, guests may instead make a contribution to the following charitable institutions:

Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences

Veterans Memorial Medical Center

Philippine Red Cross

Hero Foundation, Inc.

ABS-CBN Lingod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc.

Center for Health Improvement and Life Development (CHILD) Haus

JG Patnubay Foundation

Ramos Peace and Development Foundation, Inc. (RPDEV)

Jones also expressed the family's gratitude for the outpouring of support and well wishes for their family.

"As we grieve, let us also celebrate a rich life – dedicated in service to this nation and its people," he said.

The family also thanked the Office of the President, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and all their friends and supporters for the arrangements.

Ramos, the 12th president of the Philippines died Sunday at the age of 94.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a 10-day mourning period for his death.

