Former President Fidel V. Ramos

MANILA - Tributes poured in for former President Fidel V. Ramos as friends and colleagues mourn the passing of the Philippines' 12th Chief Executive.

Malacañang confirmed on Sunday that the former President passed away.

In a statement, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Ramos "leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive."

"We deeply condole with his family, friends, classmates and associates and keep him in our prayers," the Palace statement said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri mourned the loss of Ramos, who he called one of the country's brightest leaders.

"We have lost a truly brilliant man. President Ramos was probably one of our brightest leaders, who always seemed a step ahead of everyone," he said in a statement.

"Maybe it was his military background, but as a politician he was always able to quickly assess the landscape and formulate the best way forward through consultation and consensus," Zubiri added.

Senator Grace Poe called Ramos a "steadfast leader and democracy icon" who paved the way for the Philippines to gain a rising tiger status.

"With the Filipino people, we mourn the passing of a steadfast leader and democracy icon. His resolute vision paved the way for real economic gains that brought the Philippines to a rising tiger status," she said.

Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. also expressed his condolences for the bereaved family of his "inspiration".

"It was President Ramos who convinced me to join public service as he invited me to Lakas-CMD. After some three decades, I continue to be with Lakas espousing its ideals. He was my first and true mentor as I forayed into politics, being elected as Cavite's Vice Governor in 1995. Up to this day, FVR is an inspiration and an example I greatly look up to," he said.

Senator Joel Villanueva also credited Ramos for the economic gains of the country during his administration.

"We join the rest of the nation in mourning the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos. Pres. FVR will always be remembered for leading the nation into the new millennium. His dream of turning the country into a “Tiger Economy” will always stay alive in the hearts of every Filipino. His iconic thumbs up sign and his “Kaya Natin” mentality will continue to give us inspiration to push for progress in our country," he said.

Albay Second District Representative Joy Salceda also mourned the passing of his "mentor and model".

"The former President helped birth my career in public service. During the peak of my career in private sector as an analyst, President Ramos would consult me on matters of national concern. That was when I became convinced that I could serve the country in a greater way. Just as he was leaving office, I ran for Congressman in Albay," he said.

ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo likewise extended her condolences to the Ramos family.

"Ako, ang aking pamilya at ang buong ACT-CIS Partylist ay taos-pusong nakikiramay sa pamilya at mga kaanak ng yumaong dating Pangulong Fidel Valdez Ramos," she said.

"His decisive and remarkable leadership has lead the country in restoring its economic growth and stability and paved the way to technological developments. Truly, his invaluable service and contributions to the country will always be remembered and his passing will be mourned by the Filipino people and the nation. Paalam at Maraming Salamat Pangulong Fidel Valdez Ramos," she added.

Ramos, 94, passed away Sunday, according to Malacañang.

Ramos served as the country's President from 1992 to 1998, succeeding Corazon Aquino as the Philippines' second president after the People Power Revolution.

His administration was best known for its "Philippines 2000" program, which aimed to make the country industrialized by the year 2000 onwards. This program is often credited with revitalizing the country's economy.