Comelec: Voter registration in Metro Manila suspended during ECQ

A woman registers for the 2022 national elections at an almost empty Comelec office in Aroceros, Manila on June 2, 2021 as voter registration remains low even after resuming operations last month. According to Manila District-1 Election Officer Marijune Uriarte, there are only about 100 voter registrants per day as the Comelec appealed to the public to register for the coming elections. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Voter registration in Metro Manila will be suspended while a strict lockdown is in place between August 6 and 20, the Commission on Elections said Tuesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte put the National Capital Region under a 2-week enhanced community quarantine to arrest the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

"Hopefully magkaroon ng possible workarounds pero pinag-aaralan pa natin ang mga posibilidad sa ngayon," Comelec director James Jimenez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Hopefully we can find possible workarounds, but we're still studying these.)

"Lampas na tayo sa target natin pero syempre patuloy natin hinihikayat ang mga kababayan natin."

(We've reached our target but of course we will continue to urge the public to register.)

Voter registration satellites in Metro Manila will be rescheduled, while those outside of the capital region will continue to operate, Jimenez said.

As of July 12, the number of registered voters for Halalan 2022 surged past 60 million. Voter registration ends on September 30.