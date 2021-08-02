Comelec debunks fake news: Pinoys don't need specific ID, vaccination to vote in 2022

MANILA — An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday issued a clarification against several misinformation meant as "voter suppression tactic" ahead of the 2022 national elections.
In a tweet, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez laid out a "running list #KontraMisinformation."
"You don't need a Comelec-issued ID to vote; You don't need to be vaccinated to vote (but get jabbed pa rin); No one can find out how you voted, unless you tell them yourself - kahit pa computerized na tayo (even if our election is computerized)," Jimenez said.
Jimenez said more fake news will be debunked via his #KontraMisinformation list as the election nears.
Earlier on Saturday, Jimenez also replied to a tweet raising a similar concern that the National ID was allegedly a requirement to vote in 2022.
"That is disinformation - a voter suppression tactic. No specific ID is required in order to vote; an ID might be required if your identity is challenged, but any—repeat any—valid ID will be acceptable. Please help us spread the word," Jimenez said on Twitter.
Voter registration ends on September 30.
As of July 12, 2021, the number of registered voters for halalan 2022 breached the 60 million mark.
RELATED VIDEOS:
Comelec, Commission on Elections, halalan 2022, halalan2022, #halalan2022, voters, voters, voter suppression, misinformation, disinformation, fake news, James Jimenez