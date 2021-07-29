Comelec releases updated schedule of voter registration in malls

COMELEC personnel hand out voter registration kits to residents during the “Walkah-walkah: A Voter Education Campaign” at the Brgy. Talipapa Market in Quezon City on February 26, 2021. The project aims to educate the general public on how to efficiently accomplish their forms and where to submit them for registration before the deadline on September 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday released an updated schedule of voter registration in their partner malls nationwide.

"Only applications from residents of the locality where the mall is located, or from those intending to transfer their registration record to the locality, will be accommodated," the Comelec advisory noted.

In partnership with Robinsons Malls, the following branches will be open for voter registration:

Robinsons Place Manila (level 4, Pedro Gil Cinema) on Aug. 21, 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for Manila 5th district)

Robinsons Otis (level 2, in front of Lingkod Pinoy) on July 31; Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for Manila 6th district)

Robinsons Place Magnolia (level 3 main mall) on Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (for QC 4th district)

Robinsons Place Novaliches (trade hall) on August 20 and September 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for QC 5th district)

Robinsons Place Imus (level 4, near ‘Lingkod Pinoy’) on Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for all barangays of Imus)

Robinsons Place Dasmariñas (activity area) from Aug. 7, 14 ,21, 28; Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for all barangays in Dasmariñas)

Summit Ridge Tagaytay (level 2) on July 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for barangay Maharlika East and West)

Robinsons Place Malolos (level 4) on July 30, 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for all barangays of Malolos)

Robinsons Place Santiago (level 2) on July 30, 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for 37 barangays of Santiago City)

Robinsons Place Lipa (level 2, near food alley) on July 30 and 31 Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 for Lipa City (time to be announced)

Robinsons Place Angeles (level 3) on July 31; Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (for all barangays of Angeles City)

Robinsons Starmills Pampanga (San Fernando entrance lobby) on Sept. 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for all barangays of San Fernando City)

Robinsons Place Palawan (level 1) on Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14; Sept. 3, 4, 10, 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for 66 barangays of Puerto Princesa)

Robinsons Place Tuguegarao (vacant space beside mall entrance 1) on July 31; Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (for Tuguegarao City)

Robinsons Place Galleria Cebu (level 3) on Sept. 27-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for Cebu north and south districts)

Robinsons Cybergate Cebu (ground floor) on Sept. 1, 18, 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for Cebu north and south districts)

Robinsons Place Bacolod (level 3) on Aug. 20 - 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for all barangays of Bacolod City)

Robinsons Place Tacloban (level 1 annex area) on Aug. 7, 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (all barangays of Tacloban City)

Robinsons Place North Tacloban (level 2 exhibit area) on Aug. 21, 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for all barangays of Tacloban City)

Robinsons Place Roxas (level 1 activity area) on July 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for all barangays of Roxas City)

Robinsons Place Antique (level 2) on Aug. 16-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for barangay 6, San Fernando, Maybato and Funda-Dalipe)

Robinsons Place Tagum (main atrium) on Aug. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (for 23 barangays of Tagum City)

Robinsons Place Iligan (mall atrium) on September 1-15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for 44 barangays of Iligan City)

Robinsons Place Valencia (level 3, near food gallery) on September 1-30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for 31 barangays of Valencia City)

Robinsons Place General Santos (level 1 atrium) on Aug. 2-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for 26 barangays of GenSan)

The poll body said slots will be limited "in consideration of mall hours and strict adherence to health protocols."

Registrants are also advised to bring their own pens.

Application forms are available for free at the venues, or may be downloaded at comelec.gov.ph or filled out online at irehistro.comelec.gov.ph.

Online accomplished forms need not be presented at the mall; only the individually generated QR code saved in the mobile phone gallery will have to be presented on-site.

Voter registration ends on September 30.

As of July 12, 2021, the number of registered voters for halalan 2022 breached the 60 million mark.

The Comelec is confident the number will reach 61 million—the same number of registered voters in halalan 2019—by the end of the registration period.

—With a report from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

