Comelec 'on track' to reach minimum 61 million target by end of registration period - spox

People fill up forms as they process their voter’s registration at the Commission on Election office at the Manila City hall on May 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Elections is "on track" to reach the minimum 61 million total registered voters for the upcoming polls with some 2 months remaining for the sign up period, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said Thursday.

"Right now, as of last count, we have at least 60 million in the registry, which means we already have 60 million people registered to vote," Jimenez said in a virtual forum organized by Vote Pilipinas.

"We are on track to reach 61 million by 2022."

The official clarified that this is not a revision of the initial 62 million target, as the 61 million is in the lower range of their projection.

"Sixty-two million is the upper range. We don't peg it to a single number... We project a range. So the range of our projection was 61-62 million. Sixty-two is the upper limit of that projection," he explained.

The Comelec has recorded 4.3 million newly registered Filipinos, he said, adding that it is possible to add another million in the remaining sign-up period.

It is important that more people would spread the information that registration is still ongoing despite the lingering health crisis, according to Jimenez.

This is to entice more Filipinos to become registered voters, he noted.

In February, the agency announced the extension of voting hours from Monday to Saturday, including holidays, so those who were unable to do so because of their work would be accommodated.

The Comelec has transitioned the registration campaign to digital due to the pandemic.

