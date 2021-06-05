Comelec 2 million shy of voter registration target for 2022 polls

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday said they have registered 59 million Filipinos, just 2 million short of their target for the 2022 national elections.

“Sa ngayon nasa 59 million na tayo, we're about 2M to go and we have 4 months left in the registration period at patuloy naman 'yung pagsasa-satellite registration natin kaya umaasa tayo na maabot natin mga goals natin,” said Comelec spokesperson Director James Jimenez.

(As of now we have 59 million, we're about 2 million to go and we have 4 months left in the registration period and we continue to conduct satellite registration so we're hoping to reach out goals.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Jimenez said voters have until September 30 to register so they could vote in the coming elections.

“Dumadami ang dating ng tao kasi nararamdaman nila patapos na 'yung period. As usual dito sa Pilipinas 'pag medyo may sense of urgency na dumadami na rin ang dating ng mga registrants natin,” he said.

(More people come when they feel that the registration period is almost over. As usual here in the Philippines more registrants come when there is a sense of urgency.)

Jimenez explained that they hope to reach the 61 million benchmark from the last elections in 2019. But so far, they only have one registration for each city and municipality. They also have ongoing satellite registrations.

He added that the commission would like to have more satellite registrations for Metro Manila but are limited by the strict standards that they and the Inter-Agency Task Force on pandemic response have enforced in setting up one.

He said that the area where satellite registration will be held must have had zero COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days prior to the schedule.



“That’s the problem because of the strict standard na pinag-usapan ng Comelec at IATF, medyo nahihirapan tayong magsagawa ng satellite registration dito sa mga urban centers. Sa malalayong lugar sa labas ng Metro Manila kung saan medyo mababa ang kaso nagagawa 'yan pero hindi mo masyadong makikita sa Metro Manila dahil san ka naman makakahanap ng lugar na may zero cases,” he said.

(That’s the problem, because of the strict standard discussed by the Comelec and IATF, we're having a hard time setting up satellite registrations in urban centers. In other places outside of Metro Manila where cases are low, that can be done but where can you find a place in Metro Manila where there are zero cases.)

Meanwhile, Jimenez said the filing of certificates of candidacy for the elections starts after the voter registration period or from Oct. 1 to 8. The campaign period will start on Feb. 8, 2021 for the national position and on March 25 for local posts.





