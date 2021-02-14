Comelec extends voter registration hours to include holidays

A woman uses alochol as she lines up at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Office of the Election Officer in Pasay City on the first day of voter’s registration on September 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday it extended voter registration hours to include holidays.

In a statement, the Comelec said its offices will be open to accept applications for voter registration from Tuesday to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays.

Comelec offices will be disinfected during Mondays aside from daily sanitation, the poll body said.

Some 1.3 million eligible new voters have yet to register for the 2022 national elections, Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon earlier said.

Registrants are advised to book an appointment at irehistrocomelec.gov.ph and fill up the application form.

The public is urged to bring the back-to-back copy printed on a long bond paper to the Comelec office along with a valid government ID showing residence and birth information.

On Saturday, the Comelec also announced the new registration schedule for overseas voters.