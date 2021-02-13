Comelec sets new schedule to register as overseas voter

The Comelec office in Intramuros, Manila. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday announced the new voter registration schedule for those intending to register as overseas voters ahead of the national and local elections in 2022.

Filipinos who expect to be overseas between April 10 and May 9, 2022 may register as overseas voters.

The Comelec said those who will be at least 18 years old by election day but will not be in the Philippines to vote for the 1-month period before the 2022 elections are also eligible to register.

Applications may now be submitted from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following field registration centers in Metro Manila:

COMELEC-OFOV, Ground Floor, Palacio del Gobernador Building, General Luna St., Intramuros, Manila

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) - Aseana, Bradco Avenue cor. Macapagal Boulevard, Aseana Business Park, Parañaque

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Blas F. Ople Building, Ortigas Avenue cor. EDSA, Mandaluyong

Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), SM Manila Satellite Office, Almeda-Lopez cor. A. Villegas and 1000 San Marcelino St., Ermita, Manila.

Applicants who will register at the COMELEC-OFOV must first set an appointment through any of the following ways:

Email to overseasvoting@comelec.gov.ph

Direct message via Facebook Messenger through the link on the Office for Overseas Voting PH Facebook page (Hyperlink Overseas Voting PH Facebook page: fb.com/overseasvotingph)

Call telephone numbers (02) 8522-2251 or (02) 8521-2952

Send SMS to mobile numbers +63 951 875 9882 (TNT/Smart/Sun) or +63 905 034 5158 (TM/Globe).

The poll body sets the last day to file applications for new registration as overseas voters on Sept. 30, 2021.

RELATED VIDEO