Comelec extends voter registration hours, mulls weekend operations

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Commission on Elections has extended its registration hours for new voters, an official said Wednesday.

The commission en banc has approved overtime pay for its staff and is also considering to have voters’ registration on weekends, Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said.

"'Di na po 3 p.m. ang deadline. Makakaextend na po kami ng 5pm hangang 5:30," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The deadline is no longer 3 p.m. We can now extend until 5 to 5:30 p.m.)

Only around 1.17 million new voters have registered so far out of the estimated 4 million unregistered voters, Guanzon earlier said.

Some 700,000 canceled voters, those who are registered but failed to vote for two consecutive elections, out of 7 million have registered.

"Tinatawagan po namin ang organizations, marami naman po kayong sasakyan baka naman po kayo magvolunteer na kayo d'yan," Guanzon said.

(We call on organizations, you have many vehicles, maybe you can volunteer to transport registrants.)