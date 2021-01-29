'Parang awa niyo na:' Comelec commissioner pleads qualified voters to register

People line up at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Office of the Election Officer in Pasay City on the first day of voter’s registration on September 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A poll commissioner has urged Filipinos to register as voters for the 2022 elections because the body will not extend its registration deadline come September 30.

The voters’ registration will not be extended after September 30 to meet other deadlines for the 2022 elections, a Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Rowena Guanzon said.

“Talagang last deadly deadline ‘yang September 30 kasi kailangan pa naming gawin ‘yung project of precincts, ‘yung paglista ng mga voters sa listahan ng presinto tsaka inaassign pa namin ‘yung presinto kung saan sa mga eskwelahan at building kailangan matapos ‘yon ng November,” Guanzon told ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

(The last deadly deadline is really September 30 because we still have to do the project of precincts, the listing of voters on the list of precincts and we are still assigning the precinct where schools and buildings, which should be completed by November.)

Guanzon said ballot printing could begin by January 2022 and finish by last week of March or first week of April. She noted that some ballots are needed to be sent overseas.

“Very tight schedule. Huwag na po kayong mag-last minute kung kaya naman ninyo magpa-rehistro na po ngayon. (Do not do it last minute if you can register now.)”

parang awa nyo na mag anak na 18 years old, mag pa register na kayo sa @COMELEC pic.twitter.com/m7c0exml6y — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) January 29, 2021

Guazon said that they are considering to have voters’ registration on Saturdays and that disinfection could be done on Sundays.

She added that they are working on establishing a priority lane for medical frontliners including ambulance drivers, security guard, city health officials, among others.

The official noted that some 700,000 canceled voters, those who are registered but failed to vote for two consecutive out of 7 million have registered.

Only around 1.17 million new voters have registered so far out of the estimated 4 million unregistered voters, Guanzon earlier said proposing the extension of registration hours which currently ends at 3 p.m.