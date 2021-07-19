Still not a registered voter? Process made easier with Comelec mall registration

COMELEC personnel hand out voter registration kits to residents during the “Walkah-walkah: A Voter Education Campaign” at the Brgy. Talipapa Market in Quezon City on February 26, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Eligible voters may now register in Robinsons malls and satellite sites, the Commission on Elections said.

There are limited number of slots due to mall hours and strict adherence to health protocols, according to the poll body.

Application forms are available for free at booths or may be downloaded and accomplished online. Registrants must bring at least one valid ID and their own ballpen, Comelec said.

In its initial list released Friday, Comelec said these malls will serve as satellite sites:

Luzon

Robinsons Place Lipa: July 16-17, 23-24, 30-31; August 6-7 and 13-17

Robinsons Place Malolos: July 30-31

Robinsons Place Santiago: July 30-31

Robinsons Place Manila: August 21 and 28

Robinsons Novaliches: August 20 and September 18

Robinsons Magnolia: August 30

Visayas

Robinsons Place Ormoc: July 17 and 24

Robinsons Galleria Cebu: September 27-30

Robinsons Cybergate Cebu: September 1, 18, and 25

Robinsons Place Dumaguete: July 17

Robinsons Place Bacolod: August 20-21

Mindanao

Robinsons Place Tagum: August 6-7

Robinsons Place Iligan: September 1-15

Robinsons Place Valencia: September 1-30

Robinsons Place GenSan: September 20-24

The poll body has also updated its list of satellites sites in Metro Manila, which are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Comelec earlier said it was "on track" to reach the minimum 61 million total registered voters for the upcoming polls with some 2 months remaining for the sign up period.