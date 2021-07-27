Comelec suspends voter registration in Manila until July 30 due to emergency disinfection

MANILA - Voter registration in the city of Manila has been temporarily suspended up to the end of July for disinfection purposes.

In an advisory posted on its social media pages Tuesday afternoon, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced all its local offices for districts 1 - 6 will be closed for disinfection until July 30.

Voter registration resumes on Aug. 2, at 8 a.m.

A well-placed ABS-CBN source at one of the district offices said one staff showed symptoms of COVID-19. The swab test result of the unnamed staff is pending.

All other personnel in the district offices have been advised to go on self-quarantine.

The poll body earlier said aside from stricter quarantine classifications, lockdowns imposed by local government units in areas where Comelec offices are located have impacted on voter registration turnout.

Voter registration is only allowed in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ.

Still, the Comelec is optimistic it can meet its 61 million conservative voter registration target before registration period ends on September 30.

As of July 12, 2021, the number of registered voters for Halalan 2022 already breached the 60 million mark.

