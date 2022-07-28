Caretakers check the damage at the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or Tayum Church in Abra on July 28, 2022, a day after a powerful earthquake jolted the province. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Abra province, the epicenter of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that rippled across vast swaths of Luzon, declared a state of calamity on Thursday.

The provincial council in a resolution placed the entire Abra under a state of calamity, saying Wednesday's quake "severely damaged" private and government properties, and affected about 80 percent of the population.

Abra Governor Dominic Valera approved the resolution.

The resolution put out by the provincial council was approved by Gov. Dominic Valera. pic.twitter.com/alLMlf924p — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 28, 2022

A state of calamity allows local officials to control the prices of basic goods and tap calamity funds. Under this declaration, residents can also apply for interest-free government loans.

In a separate advisory, the disaster management council of Abra said the suspension of government work and classes in the province is extended until Friday, July 29.

"Work and classes will resume on Monday, August 1, 2022," it said.

At least five people were reported to have died after the powerful earthquake struck Tayum, Abra and jolted many parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

The quake also triggered dozens of landslides, knocked down power in some areas, and damaged hundreds of houses and buildings, disaster officials said.

— with reports from Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News; and Agence France-Presse

