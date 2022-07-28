Home  >  News

PatrolPH

PANOORIN: Malakas na pagyanig ng lindol sa isang supermarket sa Benguet

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2022 12:07 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Video courtesy: Junior Salaysay

Ibinahagi ng tagapamahala sa isang supermarket sa Barangay Pico sa La Trinidad, Benguet ang kanilang CCTV footage sa nangyaring malakas na paglindol nitong Miyerkoles ng umaga.

Makikita sa CCTV na bago mag-8:44 ng umaga nag-umpisa ang lindol. 

Kita ang malakas na pag-alog sa mga istante at sinundan ng pagbagsak ng mga produkto.

Ayon kay Junior Salaysay na nagbahagi ng video, ito ang pinakamalakas na lindol na kaniyang naranasan.

"Sa building, wala namang napinsala, 'yung mga paninda lang po ang na-damage lalo na 'yung mga babasagin tulad ng mga alak, spread, at ibang mga item na nasa bottle," ani Salaysay.

Aniya, agad din silang naglinis at nag-ayos ng kanilang puwesto para agad silang makabalik-operasyon at makapamili na ang mga customer.

—ulat ni Hernel Tocmo

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  earthquake   earthquake PH   lindol PH   Philippines earthquake   Luzon earthquake   CCTV   Phivolcs   Benguet   Abra   Luzon   Philippines earthquake videos   Tagalog news  