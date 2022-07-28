Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Powerful quake damages Tayum Church

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2022 03:53 PM

LOOK: Earthquake damages historical Tayum Church 1
LOOK: Earthquake damages historical Tayum Church 2
LOOK: Earthquake damages historical Tayum Church 3
LOOK: Earthquake damages historical Tayum Church 4
LOOK: Earthquake damages historical Tayum Church 5
LOOK: Earthquake damages historical Tayum Church 6
LOOK: Earthquake damages historical Tayum Church 7
LOOK: Earthquake damages historical Tayum Church 8

The Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or the Tayum Church, a 19th-century Baroque church, damaged by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra on July 27, 2022. 

The Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or the Tayum Church, a 19th-century Baroque church, damaged by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra on July 27, 2022. 

The Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or the Tayum Church, a 19th-century Baroque church, damaged by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra on July 27, 2022. 

The Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or the Tayum Church, a 19th-century Baroque church, damaged by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra on July 27, 2022. 

The Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or the Tayum Church, a 19th-century Baroque church, damaged by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra on July 27, 2022. 

The Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or the Tayum Church, a 19th-century Baroque church, damaged by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra on July 27, 2022. 

The Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or the Tayum Church, a 19th-century Baroque church, damaged by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra on July 27, 2022. 

The Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or the Tayum Church, a 19th-century Baroque church, damaged by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra on July 27, 2022. 

Completed in 1803, the church was recognized in 2001 as a National Cultural Treasure by the National Museum of the Philippine due to its historical significance. 

Read More:  Abra earthquake   Luzon earthquake   Tayum Church   Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church   19th-century Baroque church   Tayum   Abra   Tayum Abra   lindol   quake   tremor   disaster   calamity  