This is what remains of the Sta. Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church in Tayum, Abra after it was hit by a magnitude 7 earthquake on July 27, 2022. Courtesy: Regie Gabia

MANILA — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) on Wednesday said it will be working on the restoration and rebuilding of some historic sites, churches, and structures that were damaged in the powerful Luzon earthquake.

In a statement, NHCP said it will be joining a meeting with the Board of Commissioners of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) to discuss the matter.

In the meantime, the commission called on local governments and its partners to "safeguard the artifacts, retrieve important parts of the structure necessary for the restoration, and provide NHCP with necessary documentations of the destroyed structures and the retrieved parts."

"The NHCP, in collaboration with the local government units and cultural property owners, expresses its commitment to help rehabilitate the damaged historic sites and structures, many of them have been part of the life of the people for centuries," it said.

For now, the NHCP added, it will be giving way to government agencies conducting relief operations to address the basic needs of those affected by the earthquake.

Some historic Roman Catholic churches in Abra, the epicenter of the earthquake, were damaged in the magnitude 7 earthquake.

Portions of the bell tower and roof broke off from the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Church, more known as the Tayum Church, in Tayum town.

The facade of the church building, erected in 1803, had once been damaged by earthquakes during the Spanish colonial era and restored during the American occupation.

The church, which featured a fusion of Itneg and Spanish design influences, was declared a national cultural treasure in 2001.

In the capital city of Bangued, the San Lorenzo Ruiz Shrine Church lost one of its twin belfries during the aftershocks.

The red clay brick church, which had the locality’s first cemetery, was also built in the 19th century.

Meanwhile, Sen. Imee Marcos also confirmed that several historic structures in Ilocos were also damaged by the quake.

These include ancestral houses on Calle Real in Vigan, the Sarrat Church, the bell towers of Bantay and Laoag, and the Sarrat heritage municipal hall.

— with reports from Anjo Bagaoisan and Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: