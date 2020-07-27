Manila deploys mobile coronavirus testing clinic

MANILA -- The Manila City government rolled out Monday 2 mobile clinics that would test residents for the novel coronavirus for free to arrest the spread of the respiratory pathogen.

The mobile serology testing trucks, which were initially deployed to the Pandacan and Tondo districts, can screen 100 blood samples a day, said the city's Public Information Office.

The mobile clinics will prioritize areas with the highest COVID-19 tally, said Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

"This is the start of our saturation drive in the city. Kapag kayo ay napuntahan, ibig sabihin kayo ay may pinakamaraming nag-positive sa COVID. May dapat tayong ipag-alala, may dapat tayong pangambahan," he said in a statement.

(If the testing trucks go to your area, it means you have the highest number of people who are positive for coronavirus. You have something to be concerned, wary about.)

The Manila government earlier launched 2 drive-thru and 2 walk-in screening centers that make use of serology tests that detect the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus in blood samples. This type of test is more accurate than the rapid antibody screening, Moreno earlier said.

The mayor urged his constituents to follow health protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Ang susi ng tagumpay nasa tao, dahil ang virus ay hindi naglalakad. Ang tao ang naglalakad, ang tao ang nagpaparami. Kapag iyon nilagay niyo sa inyong isipan, tingin ko tayo’y mag-iingat," he said.

(The key to success rests with the people because the virus doesn't walk around. People walk around, people spread it. If we remember that, we will be careful.)

The Philippines as of Sunday confirmed 80,448 cases of the respiratory disease, including 1,932 deaths. University of the Philippines experts earlier predicted that the country’s COVID-19 tally would hit 80,000 to 80,000 to 85,000 by the end of July.