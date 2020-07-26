Philippines' COVID-19 cases now over 80,000 as 2,110 new cases confirmed

MANILA - (UPDATE) The Philippines reported 2,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 80,448.

Of the confirmed cases, 52,406 were deemed active, of which 89.83 percent were classified as mild, 9.25 percent were asymptomatic, 0.49 percent were severe and 0.42 percent were critical.

The government however still has thousands of backlogs in validation, with 110,910 tests turning out positive as of July 25.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said that Metro Manila may revert to much stricter ‘modified enhanced community quarantine’ measures if the number of confirmed virus infections rises to 85 thousand by July 31.

The National Capital Region had the most number of new cases at 1,345. It was followed by provinces of Cebu with 304, Laguna with 109, Negros Occidental with 66 and Rizal with 40.

The Department of Health also reported 382 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 26,110.

Thirty nine more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 1,932.

Of the 39 deaths, only 35 were reported this month.

The DOH said it also made corrections to the data they earlier announced.

Seventy-four duplicates were removed from the total case count, the DOH said, including 22 recovered cases and 3 deaths.

“Moreover, we have updated the outcomes of three cases,” the DOH said.

One person, who was previously reported as dead, was updated as recovered. Two cases that were previously reported as recovered were updated as dead after final validation.

The corrections were included in the count of new deaths and recoveries, the DOH said.

“These numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation.”

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Group

The DOH said 28,561 tests were conducted on July 25. This was still below the 30,000 tests per day that the government has been aiming for since May. The Philippines has not been able to meet this target, except on July 23, when the DOH reported having done 31,071 tests.

Since the start of July, the number of virus infections has more than doubled. On July 1, there were only 38,511 confirmed cases.

Since the government eased quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and several other areas of the country in June, the country has added more than sixty thousand cases. On June 1, the country had only 18,638 cases.

An expert from the University of the Philippines has warned that COVID-19 cases in the country may hit 100 thousand in August if the government does not change its measures for containing the virus.

UP doctors and professors recently gave the Duterte administration a failing mark in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since it was first reported in China in late 2019, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 16 million worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Over 4 million have been infected in the United States, the worst-hit country, which also reported over 146 thousand deaths.